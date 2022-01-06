Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.38. Roku has a twelve month low of $190.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $130,765,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

