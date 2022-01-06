Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

