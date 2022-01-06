Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $94.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $668.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 178.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1,494.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 365,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

