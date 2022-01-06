Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Midwest alerts:

Shares of MDWT opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. Midwest has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 10.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.