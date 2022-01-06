CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.39.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.