Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $366.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $262.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average of $279.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

