easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.44) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($7.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.16) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 742.62 ($10.01).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.81. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,987.02). Insiders bought 3,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,035 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

