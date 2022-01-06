Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.
Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$15.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.13%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
