Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.57.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$15.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.13%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

