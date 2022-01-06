$8.08 Million in Sales Expected for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post sales of $8.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $62.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

TARS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARS opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

