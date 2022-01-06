Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 662,827 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,048,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $65,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

