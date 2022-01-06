UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.11%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.