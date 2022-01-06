Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

NYSE:KNX opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

