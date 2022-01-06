Barclays Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

APA stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

