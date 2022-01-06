Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 11,057 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

