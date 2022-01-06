Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Vacasa alerts:

VCSA stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.