Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.79.

ALL opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

