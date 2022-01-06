Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $529.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $492.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.98.
HUM opened at $455.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.98 and its 200-day moving average is $434.48.
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
