Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $529.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $492.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.98.

HUM opened at $455.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.98 and its 200-day moving average is $434.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after buying an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

