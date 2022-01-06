DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.25 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

