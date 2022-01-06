Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $418.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

