CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,312.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $78.75.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.