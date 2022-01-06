Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 363.4 days.

CADNF opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

