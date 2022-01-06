H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.
Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
