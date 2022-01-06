H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

