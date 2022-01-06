Contrasting California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for California Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 13 2 2.85

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.66%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $210.37, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.23 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 7.05 -$200.00 million $5.54 34.82

California Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91% Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

