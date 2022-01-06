Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

JMAT opened at GBX 2,066 ($27.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 20.57 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,221.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,671.60.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.93) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($556.66). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,478.91). Insiders acquired 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

