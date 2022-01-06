Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Buy

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

