Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

