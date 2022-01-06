RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. RPM International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

