Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:ORGN opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

