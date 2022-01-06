Bank of America Upgrades TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Buy

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ TASK opened at $45.75 on Thursday. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $34,529,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,760,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.