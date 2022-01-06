DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $200.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -248.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
