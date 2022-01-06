DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $200.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -248.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

