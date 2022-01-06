Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.15) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 296.70 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

