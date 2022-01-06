Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Arvinas stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.