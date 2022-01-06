Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.