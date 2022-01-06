WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,528 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 813% compared to the average daily volume of 496 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 504.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

