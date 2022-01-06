Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.