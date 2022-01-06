Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Bally’s stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 228.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 599,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 416,990 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bally’s by 86.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 325,448 shares during the period.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

