Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

CABGY opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

