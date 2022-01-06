TD Securities Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$57.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

