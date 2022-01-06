LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Purchases 12,785 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $76,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of LIQT opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
