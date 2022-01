Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,159.

Candente Copper stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Candente Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$55.76 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 5 Cañariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

