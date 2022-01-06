Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,159.

Candente Copper stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Candente Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$55.76 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

