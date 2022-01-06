Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $68,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

