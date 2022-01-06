Surbhi Sarna Sells 94 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surbhi Sarna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.39 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

