Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Sells 5,532 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $22,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADAP stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $559.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.