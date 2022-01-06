Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ACGBY stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
