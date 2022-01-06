Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACGBY stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

