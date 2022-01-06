MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) had its target price decreased by Taglich Brothers from $4.85 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Taglich Brothers currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.38. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.