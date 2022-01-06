One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

OLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter worth $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

