Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cheuvreux lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

