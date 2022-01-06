Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Hold

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

