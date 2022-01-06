YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 273.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of YASKY opened at $98.35 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.35.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

