Colliers Securities Weighs in on Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Inotiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NOTV stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $563.73 million, a P/E ratio of -196.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

